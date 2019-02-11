 Nigeria: Several dead after stampede at presidential rally | News | DW | 13.02.2019

News

Nigeria: Several dead after stampede at presidential rally

Panic reportedly broke out at a campaign rally for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the city of Port Harcourt. The incident occurred days before Africa's most populous country heads to the polls.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at a campaign rally in Lagos (REUTERS/T. Adelaja)

Several people were killed during a stampede at a campaign rally for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the southern city of Port Harcourt, his party said on Tuesday.

Buhari "has just been informed of the tragic deaths of several members of his All Progressives Congress (APC) party in a stampede," it said.

Party officials did not specify how many people had died or were injured. A spokesperson for a local hospital said 14 people were killed.

Read more: 2019 Nigeria election: What you need to know

Nigeria's election and the fight against fake news

People at the rally began to panic and rushed toward a locked exit inside the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium towards the end of the event, according to local media.

Buhari is seeking a second term as president of Africa's most populous country against the challenge of businessman and former vice president Atiku Abubakar. Voters head to the polls on Sunday.

Stampedes occasionally occur at crowded campaign rallies in Nigeria. A rally for Buhari in the eastern state of Taraba killed several supporters last week.

amp/rc (Reuters, AFP)

