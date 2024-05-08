Nigeria: Seeking divine intervention from crocodiles

SocietyNigeriaNigeria: Seeking divine intervention from crocodilesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyNigeriaMaawiyya Abubakar08/05/2024August 5, 2024Crocodiles are dangerous predators, but in the Zuru emirate of Kebbi state, the reptiles are revered and believed to be capable of granting wishes and changing fortunes. Now, the keepers of the legendary crocodiles want to share them with tourists.https://p.dw.com/p/4ixH7Advertisement