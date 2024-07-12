Nigeria: School building collapses during class in Jos North

Nigeria's emergency management agency said "several students" were killed when a school building collapsed. Images from the scene showed rescue workers and parents rushing towards the site.

A school building in Nigeria collapsed on Friday, killing several students, according to government authorities.

The incident took place in Busa Buji in Jos, in Nigeria's northern Plateau State, to the east of Abuja.

"A two-story building housing Saint Academy (School) in Busa Buji in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State collapsed this morning killing several students," Nigeria's Emergency Management Agency said online, sharing images apparently from the scene.

The Reuters news agency cited an eyewitness as saying that seven motionless bodies had been pulled from the rubble.

Police, soldiers and civilians were crowded near the scene.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

msh/lo (AFP, Reuters)