  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Supporters sit beside a banner of presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu
Vote counting is still underway in NigeriaImage: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP
PoliticsNigeria

Nigeria: Ruling party's Bola Tinubu leads vote

Silja Fröhlich
19 hours ago

Partial results of Nigeria's disputed election show the ruling APC party candidate is leading. As vote counting continues, irregularities have marred the "peaceful" poll, leading to frustration among Nigerians.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O2DX

Early results in Nigeria's general election showed Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was in the lead to replace outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari. 

Three days after they voted for a new president, Nigerians are still anxiously waiting for the final result.

"A lot of Nigerians are losing patience," DW correspondent Flourish Chukwurah said from Lagos. "Normally at this time, people know who will be president."

"It's difficult to say when we'll hear a final announcement," Chukwurah said, "which gives room for a lot of speculations about rigging."

Voting in Africa's biggest democracy went ahead mostly peacefully on Saturday, but it was marred by widespread delays and early accusations of attempts to manipulate ballot counts. 

Delay in results

By Monday afternoon, only a few of Nigeria's 36 states had officially declared their results. Peter Obi from the Labour Party (LP), supported by many young people, won in the commercial hub of Lagos state, followed by Bola Tinubu for the governing All Progressives Congress party and Atiku Abubakar for the main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

All three parties criticized the slow pace at which results were being uploaded to the website of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). INEC apologized in a statement on Sunday and underlined that problems were due to "technical hitches."

The commission reassured voters that there was no risk of tampering with the results."We take full responsibility for the problems and regret the distress that they have caused the candidates, political parties and the electorate," INEC said.

Growing frustration

Nigerians were frustrated and worried that the delay could lead to electoral malpractice in a country with a history of ballot rigging and vote buying. While some voters shared footage online of electoral officials refusing to upload the results at the polling units, officials on their side complained about a lack of internet in some places.

The introduction of an electronic transmission system was supposed to ensure that the results could not be altered by creating a digital version on the INEC website.

The INEC introduced the Bimodal Voter Registration System and the Election Result Viewing Portal to ensure transparency and credibility. 

Nigerian political analyst Tie Tie Frank told DW that problems were to be expected. "This is a large country, and we rely heavily on technology and the internet," Frank said. "But there is really no cause for alarm. By Wednesday, we should have a result."

Voters wait for INEC officials to begin with the voting process in Ibadan
Voting in Nigeria's 2023 election went on until late in the nightImage: Samuel Alabi/AFP

Political parties unhappy

After accusing some state governors of trying to compromise the results, the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, urged the INEC to upload the results immediately. "It will be a disservice to Nigerians and a negation to democracy for anyone to subvert the will of the people as freely expressed in their votes," Abubakar said in a statement.

LP party chair Julius Abure also accused election officials of failing to upload results in order to help Bola Tinubu, the candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress. The LP announced it would challenge the election outcome in court, alleging that its members were deliberately prevented from voting, chased away violently from polling units, or had ballot papers and boxes destroyed.

An election official takes a photo of a woman
Nigeria introduced the Bimodal Voter Registration System to prevent fraudImage: Uwais Abubakar Idris/DW

Yiaga Africa, an election observer mission, questioned the delays. "We observed several levels of irregularities which we honestly as an organization can no longer excuse," Yiaga co-founder Cynthia Mbamalu said at a press conference.

Ballot-box snatching, violence

Some polling stations did not open on time, and voting continued until Sunday. In Abuja, voter Margaret Egbechi told DW the BVAS machine developed faults. "We voted up until around 7 pm, and we waited to make sure our result was counted," Egbechi said.

Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar wear hats and glasses in this composite image
Candidates: the LP's Peter Obi (left), the APC's Bola Tinubu (center) and Atiku AbubakarImage: K. Gänsler/DW, Shengolpixs/IMAGO, EKPEI/AFP

Incidents of violence and intimidation were shared on social media, including the snatching of ballot boxes and tampering with of ballot papers. In northern Kano State, police said suspected thugs had attacked a campaign office for a smaller opposition party and set the building on fire, killing two people. Police said they had killed one of the suspects and arrested four.

Soldiers were also forced to intervene on Sunday after 15 men pretending to be INEC officials stormed a voting-collation center in Lagos, attacking party agents with knives and sticks, according to footage obtained by Reuters.

"The whole process seems to have been very chaotic," Chukwurah said, adding that people were on the streets, waiting, chanting: "We must vote!"

The election started on a high note, with President Buhari promising Nigerians that this election would be free and fair. But eventually, it has left a bitter taste because people are disappointed with how everything unfolds.

'Like no other'

It was an election "like no other," Chukwurah said. "Many young Nigerians voted for the first time," she added. 

Most of Nigeria's youth never experienced military rule, which lasted until 1999. So they don't know what it means to be controlled by the government. "They are radical. They believe in democracy. They are not afraid to air their views, and they are also aware of what is happening worldwide. They know their rights."

This is something that many Nigerians were proud of. Voter Leken Sowande told DW that this election had seen a massive voter turnout. "They want a better Nigeria than what we have now."

Voters queue at Nnamdi Azikiwe University polling station
Many young Nigerians voted for the first timeImage: Patrick Meinhardt/AFP

Will youth vote matter?

About 70% of Nigerians are younger than 30. Nearly 90 million Nigerians were eligible to vote for a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari. Many hope a new leader will better tackle insecurity, improve the economy, and reduce poverty. 

Charles Oba, who did not vote because of work, said he hoped that "the incoming government will focus on economy, education, infrastructure, development and many other things we hope will happen."

Nigeria poll results begin to trickle in

Those social issues were another trigger for the youth's enthusiasm during this election, Chukwurah said. "People were saying: I'm going to put my all to ensure we vote for a good government."

Chukwurah said Nigeria was made up of many vibrant, intelligent young people who are educated. But the government doesn't really reflect that. "We have older men who are corrupt who are not ready to change the status quo," Chukwurah said. "A lot of young people are leaving Nigeria."

Isaac Mugabi in Abuja and Flourish Chukwurah in Lagos contributed to this article

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian service members ride tanks, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Fighting around Bakhmut 'extremely tense'

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A coral jeweler in Tunisia

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Commuters alight from a suburban train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station in Mumbai

Germany's Siemens partners with India on railway upgrade

Germany's Siemens partners with India on railway upgrade

Business22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Alice Schwarzer, women's rights activist, and Sahra Wagenknecht (Die Linke), stand on stage at the demonstration.

Germany: Left Party, Wagenknecht clash after 'peace' rally

Germany: Left Party, Wagenknecht clash after 'peace' rally

PoliticsFebruary 27, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen at press conference

EU, UK hail 'new chapter' in ties with Northern Ireland deal

EU, UK hail 'new chapter' in ties with Northern Ireland deal

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

burned-out car and passersby in Nablus, West Bank

Israel: Fresh violence threatens to derail peace efforts

Israel: Fresh violence threatens to derail peace efforts

Conflicts16 hours ago01:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An archaeologist cleaning human remains found in a burial site.

Pre-Inca graves discovered in Peru

Pre-Inca graves discovered in Peru

Culture20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage