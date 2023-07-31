  1. Skip to content
Nigeria: Round-the-clock curfew in Adamawa after looting

1 hour ago

The governor of the northeastern state declared a 24-hour curfew, after people upset at rising food and fuel costs looted shops and stores. President Tinubu's removal of fuel subsidies after taking office met resistance.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UZS2
People sell black market fuel on the street in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Nigeria abolishing fuel subsidies, a step NGOs have long lobbied the developing world to take, prompted sharp price rises for fuel. Food prices have also risen, primarily because of the national currency the naira losing value on international markets.Image: Sunday Alamba/AP Photo/picture alliance

Nigeria's Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri declared a round-the-clock curfew, effective immediately, on Sunday. It was not entirely clear for how long the curfew would apply. 

This followed widespread looting of food stores in the state capital, Yola.

Umaru Fintiri's spokesman said the governor of the northeastern Nigerian state declared the curfew "due to escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses."

A police spokesman said that officers had been deployed to enforce the stay-at-home order for anyone not on what are deemed to be essential duties. 

What led to this? 

Hundreds of residents earlier in the week broke into public and private warehouses storing grains and other commodities and carted them away. 

Videos posted online even showed looters clearing out a warehouse belonging to the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (MENA), grabbing sacks of grain, cartons of pasta and other goods. 

Although Nigeria is one of Africa's most rapidly developing economies, around half its population still live on less than the equivalent of $2 a day. 

Extremely sharp recent fuel price increases, and less severe but still considerable food price increases have put pressure on the general public in the first months after President Bola Tinubu took office earlier this year

Why have food and fuel prices risen sharply? 

Two major economic policy decisions taken by Tinubu soon after winning elections have proven unpopular in some quarters in Nigeria. 

Tinubu ended a fuel subsidy regime soon after taking office, and also removed currency restrictions, leading to the naira's value falling internationally. 

The fuel subsidy stop led to extremely severe price rises of up to 400%.

Meanwhile, the fall of the naira's value reduced Nigeria's relative purchasing power, leading to more moderate but still steep increases in the costs of imported foodstuffs. 

In the northeast of the country, this food insecurity is exacerbated by the difficult security situation, as government forces battle Islamist insurgents in the region in a conflict that has displaced many local residents. 

A malnourished child sits next to an adult holding some food, as the child gets medical treatment at the Feeding Center of Gwoza IDP Camp in Borno, Nigeria on May 03, 2023. Due to the attacks of terrorist organizations, many people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states of Nigeria are forced to leave their homes, and face severe food security and accommodation problems.
Internal displacement caused by the fight against insurgents in the northeast, where Adamawa is situated, exacerbates problems with food prices and availability for the region's inhabitantsImage: Adam Abu-bashal/AA/picture alliance

Environmentalists had welcomed fuel move

Although contentious at home, Tinubu ending fuel subsidies actually aligns with longstanding calls from climate activists and NGOs the world over.

They argue that fuel subsidies, common in the developing world, are highly counterproductive policies, taking the much-needed funds of poorer governments away from other potentially more beneficial climate- and power-related investment — such as building up renewable energy capacity.

They also argue that these policies, although usually marketed as relief for the poor, tend to actually be a carrot offered by politicians in the developing world to more affluent, politically engaged voters with enough money for their own cars or motorbikes and so forth. 

In this photo released by the Nigeria State House, Nigeria's new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, speaks after taking an oath of office at a ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, Monday May 29, 2023.
Tinubu's swift move on fuel subsidies met praise abroad as a necessary step for all the developing world, but has proven problematic at homeImage: Sunday Aghaeze/Nigeria State House via AP/picture alliance

Adamawa the base of a Tinubu challenger

The conservative Muslim northeastern state of Adamawa is home to Atiku Abubakar, one of the losing candidates who is challenging the validity of Tinubu's election victory in a February vote. 

Abubakar finished second overall according to the official results, securing 29% of the vote but also falling nearly 2 million votes short of Tinubu's 36.6% total. 

Anti riots Police officers arrive at state headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to secure electoral materials in Yola on February 26, 2023 the day after Nigeria's presidential and general election.
Adamawa state was one of several in Nigeria where security concerns were one of the impediments to voting on election dayImage: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images

Turnout in Africa's most populous country, with some 93.5 million eligible voters, was extremely low, at 26.71% — far less than in the last presidential election in 2019. 

Nigeria has a history of electoral challenges. Every presidential election since the country's 1999 return to democracy has faced legal challenges, but to date, no such challenge has altered a result. 

msh/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

