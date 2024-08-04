Nigeria: President Tinubu calls for end to deadly protests

Nigerian President Tinubu said he has "heard" those protesting against high costs of living, urging them to create room for dialogue. Amnesty International said 13 had been killed since demonstrations flared up.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called on Sunday on citizens to stop protests where at least 13 have so far been killed, in the president's first public comments since the demonstrations erupted last week.

Thousands of demonstrators have taken the street to express frustration over the high cost of living.

Tinubu asks for dialogue

Tinubu urged the demonstrators to stop protesting and "create room for dialogue," in a televised address.

"My dear Nigerians, especially our youth, I have heard you loud and clear. I understand the pain and the frustration that drive these protests, and I want to assure you that our government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of our citizens," he said.

"But we must not let violence and destruction tear our nation apart," Tinubu added. "We must stop further bloodshed, violence and destruction."

Tinubu also announced a plan that would benefit the youth and economy of the most populous African nation.

Why are people protesting?

Protesters demand that the government reduce fuel prices and address Nigeria's most severe economic crisis, with inflation reaching a 28-year high of around 34%.

Since taking over in May 2023, Tinubu has introduced controversial economic reforms, including a partial end to petrol and electricity subsidies and a devaluation of the local currency.

Protests took a violent turn on Thursday with at least 13 people killed during clashes with security forces, said rights group Amnesty International.

However, authorities downplayed the death toll, saying only seven had died as of Saturday. Four were killed due to an explosion in Borno state, two were hit by a car and one was shot by a guard when some protesters were trying to steal from a shop, they added.

Police had arrested about 700 within the first two days of protest, they said.

Security forces have been accused of using excessive force against protesters, which they deny.

tg/rmt (AFP, Reuters)