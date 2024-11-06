  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election Ukraine
PoliticsNigeria

Nigeria: President Tinubu announces death of army chief

November 6, 2024

Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja had not been seen in public in nearly two months. He is known for leading the Nigerian troops through a critical period in the fight against Islamist extremists.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mhuz
Nigeria Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja salutes during a funeral ceremony for officers in Abuja, Nigeria
Lagbaja was the Chief of army staff, the highest-ranking military officer in the Nigerian armyImage: Olamikan Gbemiga/AP/picture alliance

Nigeria's army chief, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, who led soldiers through a critical period in the fight against Islamist extremists Boko Haram, has died, President Bola Tinubu has announced in a statement.

In a statement posted on X by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to Lagbaja's family. President Tinubu "wishes Lt General Lagbaja eternal peace and honors his significant contributions to the nation," the statement read.

Lagbaja, who was 56, "passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness," the statement added.

Crucial moment in one of Africa's longest wars on militancy

Lagbaja was appointed by Tinubu as Chief of Army Staff in June, 2023. He had not been seen in public for nearly two months. Two weeks ago, the Nigerian army denied Lagbaja's death.

He has already been replaced by Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, whom Tinubu appointed in an acting capacity last week.

Lagbaja's death comes at a critical period as Nigeria continues to fight one of Africa's longest wars on militancy in its northeastern region, where Boko Haram launched an insurgency 15 years ago.

The violent attacks have subsided in recent years. Yet, analysts say extremists in the region have sought to recruit more fighters and consolidate their strongholds in the Lake Chad basin.

Lagbaja put discipline and professionalism in the army at the top of his agenda as he sought to rebrand an institution often accused of mistreating civilians and extrajudicial killings in conflict zones.

Boko Haram militants terrorize farmers in Nigeria

jsi/rmt (AP, DW sources)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Bodies being carried out of the scene of the attack in Nigeria.

Nigeria: suspected Boko Haram attack kills dozens

Nigeria: suspected Boko Haram attack kills dozens

The attack took place in the state of Yobe. Police said the assailants carried out the attack riding some 50 motorcycles.
ConflictsSeptember 4, 2024
A trader approaches the closed Niger-Nigeria border in Jibia on February 17, 2024. Nigeria, which shares 1,600 km of border with its neighbor, was until now one of Niger's main trading partners with $193 million in exports in 2022 according to the United Nations.

Nigeria, Niger agree to rebuild frayed security ties

Nigeria, Niger agree to rebuild frayed security ties

Nigeria's military signed a memorandum of understanding with the junta in neighboring Niger, aimed at "resuming and strengthening collaboration" on security. Bilateral ties were severely damaged after Niger's 2023 coup.
ConflictsAugust 29, 2024
Members of the Chadian security forces parade during the 63rd Independence Day celebrations in N'Djamena

Chad: Dozens of soldiers killed near Nigeria border

Chad: Dozens of soldiers killed near Nigeria border

An overnight attack on a Chad military base left some 40 soldiers dead, with the African nation pledging to hunt down the assailants. The officials did not say who was responsible, but Boko Haram is active in the region.
ConflictsOctober 28, 2024
Show more stories