Police seek Lagos developer after deadly collapse

At least six people have died in yet another building collapse in Nigeria. Authorities fear the death toll could be much higher.

Nigerian authorities are seeking a property developer after a deadly building collapse, they announced on Monday.

A seven-level building that was under construction in an upscale area of Lagos collapsed on Sunday, killing at least six people.

Authorities fear the death toll could be higher, with few survivors found. The collapse occurred on Victoria Island.

In the wake of the accident, police said they were seeking the developer responsible for the construction.

The city's planning and development commissioner has also submitted his resignation, coming under pressure amid frequent building collapses in the state.

The commissioner accused the developer of "having embarked on construction without a valid planning permit and ignoring official warnings against continuing."

At least 10 buildings collapsed in Nigeria last year, with the sprawling megacity of Lagos home to six of those. In one incident, more that 40 people died when a high-rise collapsed while under construction.

And since 2005, at least 152 buildings have collapsed in the city of roughly 20 million people, according to a South African university researcher investigating construction disasters.

Many residents of Africa's most populous nation reside in crumbling buildings, while construction safety regulations are often ignored.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has demanded that construction standards be overhauled, describing the frequent building collapses as "increasingly embarrassing."

At least one social media user complained about unsafe work at the latest building just days ahead of the collapse. It was being built next to a hospital in the neighborhood of Oniru.

