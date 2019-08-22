 Nigeria: Police free hundreds held in chains | News | DW | 27.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Nigeria: Police free hundreds held in chains

Nigerian police have freed more than 300 men and boys from a building in the northern city of Kaduna. Seven people have reportedly been arrested.

The Islamic school Imam Ahmad Bun Hambal in Kaduna (Reuters)

Nigerian police said Friday they had found and freed more than 300 men and boys held chained in a building housing an Islamic school in the northern city of Kaduna.

A police spokesman said most of the prisoners were children, many of whom had metal chains around their ankles.

He said seven people had been arrested, all of them teachers at the school.

"The state government is currently providing food to the children who are between the ages of five and above," said the spokesman, Yakubu Sabo.

"We have identified two of the children to have come from Burkina Faso, while most of them were brought by their parents from across mostly northern Nigerian states," he added.

Sabo told the AFP news agency that the victims were kept in "the most debasing and inhuman conditions in the name of teaching them the Koran and reforming them," saying many had been tortured and sexually abused.

Nigeria has roughly even proportions of citizens following the Islamic and Christian faiths, with Islamic schools common across the mostly Muslim north.

Read more: Human Rights Watch accuses Nigeria of abusing children's rights

Watch video 02:35

Thousands of Nigerian women and girls get trapped into slavery

tj/ng (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Human Rights Watch accuses Nigeria of abusing children's rights

The NGO's latest report says the Nigerian military continues to detain thousands of children in "inhuman conditions." Allegedly, the minors collaborated with Boko Haram. (10.09.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thousands of Nigerian women and girls get trapped into slavery  

Related content

Restoring inter-religious peace in Nigeria's Kaduna state 22.08.2019

For decades, inter-religious violence has been a fact of life in Nigeria's Kaduna state, driving the Christian and Muslim communities to become ever more segregated. DW met with people of both faiths who are trying to restore trust between the communities.

Nigeria farmers hampered by lacking infrastructure 10.04.2019

Nigeria’s climate is perfect for tomato production - but around half of it goes to waste due to lack of refrigeration and transport facilities. So the country is heavily dependent on tomato imports and local farmers struggle to survive.

Nigeria Kano - Wahlplakate

Dozens killed in central Nigeria ahead of presidential election 15.02.2019

At least 66 bodies have been found in eight villages in Kaduna state, where religious tensions have led to clashes. The state governor urged calm ahead of Nigeria's hotly contested national elections.

Advertisement