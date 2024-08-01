Nigeria: Police fire tear gas at cost-of-living protesters

Nigerians are protesting against a high cost of living, brought on by surging inflation and stagnating wages. Authorities fear the types of mass rallies that have been seen in other parts of Africa.

Police fired tear gas at demonstrators in the capital Abuja and the northern city of Kano on Thursday as Nigeria saw a day of protests across the country.The protests come amidst widespread public anger over economic hardship that has persisted for years.

Africa's most populous country, with a population of more than 210 million, is grappling with the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

The hardship is blamed on surging inflation, which is at a 28-year high, and the government's economic policies that have pushed the local currency to record low against the dollar.

The price of petrol and the price of staple foods, such as rice, have shot up, while wages and salaries have remained stagnant.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubi promised "renewed hope" when he was sworn into office in May 2023, but his government has struggled to create jobs.

Now, protest organizers say they are determined to take matters into their own hands.

Police block major roads in cities, organizers vow to press ahead with protests

Local media reported that organizers rejected a proposal by Nigerian police to hold rallies in confined places — easily controlled by security forces.

The government has, over the course of the year, offered to alleviate economic pain, including raising minimum salary levels and delivering grains to states across the country. But unions say the minimum wages fall far short of what is required to live a decent life.

"We believe that this protest must go on regardless of the threat and intimidation," protest organizers said earlier this week.

Authorities fear a replay of violence of 2020

Authorities fear a replay of the violence that was seen on the streets of Nigeria in October 2020, when police brutally gunned down young protesters who had come together to form one of the country's biggest youth movements in Nigeria's history.

They also fear a wave of violence similar to last month's protests in Kenya.

"The government of President Tinubu recognizes the right to peaceful protest, but circumspection and vigilance should be our watchwords," George Akume, the secretary to the federation of government, told reporters Wednesday.

"Our appeal is that Nigerians should please pursue the path of peace, dialogue and collaboration," he added.

rm/ab (AFP, AP)