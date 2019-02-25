 Nigeria opposition alleges election was tampered with | News | DW | 26.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Nigeria opposition alleges election was tampered with

Nigeria's main opposition has claimed voter verification machines were tampered with. Unofficial results show that current President Muhammadu Buhari has an unassailable lead.

Voter has his finger checked in a handheld machine

Nigeria's main opposition party on Tuesday demanded a halt to vote counting from last week's presidential election, citing electoral fraud.

The call came after unofficial results revealed current President Muhammadu Buhari, from the All Progressives Congress (APC), had an unassailable lead.

Tanimu Turaki, a spokesman for the opposition PDP party, said someone had tampered with the hand-held electronic machines that check biometric voter identity cards, leading him to call for an "immediate halt to the ongoing collation of results."

Read more: Nigeria: Dozens dead in election violence

Turaki said the number of accredited voters in the northeastern state of Yobe, won by President Buhari, exceeded the number of votes cast.

He demanded that data from those machines be released to all parties, saying that until that happened, vote counting should stop.

"The PDP predicates this demand on available evidence to the effect that data from the card readers are being reconfigured to suit the manipulations" of the ruling party, he said.

He also said there was "credible information" that the election in neighboring Borno state was a "figure-writing exercise" done according to the "whims and caprices" of the APC.

Read more: Elections in Nigeria: Smartphone, truth and lies

Watch video 02:40

How free and fair was Nigeria's presidential election?

Unassailable lead

Current figures put President Buhari ahead by nearly 3.5 million votes, after a campaign in which he asked voters to give him another chance to tackle corruption, insecurity and a failing economy.

The former military dictator may have to wait until Wednesday for final results to be released, assuming vote counting proceeds.

Election observers said the election was generally peaceful, although dozens of people were killed in the process.

aw/amp (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Elections in Nigeria: Smartphone, truth and lies

Millions of voters in Nigeria took their smartphones to the polling station. They have become a tool for citizen election observers. But pictures taken at the ballot can do a lot of damage. (26.02.2019)  

Nigeria: Dozens dead in election violence

As many as 39 people have been killed following Saturday's presidential election, civil society groups have said. Electoral authorities are expected to announce the winner of the vote on Monday. (25.02.2019)  

2019 Nigeria election: What you need to know

As Nigerians prepare to vote in presidential elections, DW looks at the players, the key issues and what role young people are playing in the political sphere. (14.02.2019)  

Dozens killed in central Nigeria ahead of presidential election

At least 66 bodies have been found in eight villages in Kaduna state, where religious tensions have led to clashes. The state governor urged calm ahead of Nigeria's hotly contested national elections. (15.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

How free and fair was Nigeria's presidential election?  

Young voters in Nigeria exercise new-found muscles  

Related content

Nigeria Jalingo Wahlen

Vote counting begins in Nigeria's delayed presidential election 23.02.2019

Observers say Saturday's vote to re-elect Muhammadu Buhari or his main rival Atiku Abubakar is too close to call. The election was marred by technical issues that delayed the opening of polling stations in some areas.

How free and fair was Nigeria's presidential election? 26.02.2019

Officials in Nigeria have begun announcing results in the country's presidential election, with President Muhammadu Buhari taking an early lead. But in many parts of the country a debate is raging over whether the elections were really free and fair.

Nigeria holds national elections 23.02.2019

Nigerians head to the polls to vote for a new parliament and for the next president. After four years of economic stagnation and failure to deal with the Boko Haram, President Muhammadu Buhari is under pressure from challenger Atiku Abubakar.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 