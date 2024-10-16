Nigeria: More than 140 dead in fuel tanker explosion

Emergency services have confirmed that at least 140 people were killed and dozens were injured in the incident. Locals had reportedly gathered near the crashed tanker to collect the spilled fuel.

At least 140 people were killed and dozens were injured after a fuel tanker exploded, emergency services in Nigeria confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the town of Majiya in northern Jigawa state late on Tuesday. Many of the victims had approached the crashed tanker and were attempting to collect fuel spilled on the road.

Such incidents are relatively common in Nigeria, where fuel prices are extremely high compared to average incomes, particularly in poor rural areas.

Nigeria also lacks a sufficient railway system to transport goods such as oil.

'Horrific tragedy'

Public broadcaster Radio Nigeria quoted Jigawa state police spokesperson Lawan Shi'isu Adam as saying that the "horrific tragedy" had occurred at around 11:30 pm local time.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to tip over on a road en route from Kano state to Nguru town in Yobe state. Shortly after the accident, there was an explosion causing a massive fire.

He added that locals attempting to scoop up fuel had "overwhelmed" police officers trying to stop them.

Adam said that local officials had organized a mass burial for the victims, and that the local community was gathering together to mourn them.

