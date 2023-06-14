  1. Skip to content
CatastropheNigeria

Nigeria: More than 100 feared dead after boat capsizes

10 minutes ago

A vessel carrying about 300 people returning from a wedding party hit a tree log in the Niger River and split into two, authorities said.

Niger River
The Niger is one of Nigeria's largest riverImage: Patrick Meinhard/AFP/Getty Images

The search for survivors after a boat capsized in Niger River earlier this week was underway Wednesday.

The accident is feared to have led to the deaths of more than 100 people, including children, officials said.

Vessel carrying wedding guests

The vessel capsized in the river Niger in Kwara state early Monday, police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi said. The boat was carrying people returning from a wedding in neighboring Niger state. 

"The boat was overloaded and close to 300 persons were in it. While they were coming, the boat hit a big log inside the water and split into two," Abdul Gana Lukpada, a local chief added.

The accident happened at 3 a.m. local time on Monday, so it was a few hours before rescuers responded.

Around 100 people had been rescued so far, according to police spokesman Ajayi. 

The Niger is one of Nigeria's largest rivers. Boat accidents are common in remote communities across Nigeria where locally made vessels are commonly used for transportation.

Authorities cite overloading as the cause of most boat accidents. 

rm/jsi (Reuters, AFP)

Page 1 of 3
Africa

People walk along a dirt road with a plume of dark smoke in the background behind several buildings.

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24-hour ceasefire

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24-hour ceasefire

ConflictsJune 12, 202303:44 min
More from Africa

Asia

Tsai Ing-wen

#MeToo in Taiwan exposes a hidden culture of harassment

#MeToo in Taiwan exposes a hidden culture of harassment

Society10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

a prototype model of a Chinese quantum computer

China's quantum leap — Made in Germany

China's quantum leap — Made in Germany

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

AI sign

How the EU plans to regulate AI

How the EU plans to regulate AI

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesting pensioners on the streets of Iran

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

SocietyJune 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An anti-Trump protester holds up a placard that reads 'Lock him up'

US: Donald Trump faces Miami court

US: Donald Trump faces Miami court

Politics16 hours ago02:38 min
More from North America

Latin America

Paramedics wearing green vests carry to an ambulance one of four Indigenous brothers, who lies on a stretcher.

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

CatastropheJune 11, 202302:02 min
More from Latin America
