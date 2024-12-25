Nigeria marks Detty December amid economic woes

BusinessNigeriaNigeria marks Detty December amid economic woesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessNigeriaOlisa Chukwumah12/25/2024December 25, 2024In Nigeria, a month of parties, festivals and concerts known as Detty December is underway. But high inflation and soaring costs are taking their toll on many. Can Nigerians still afford to party hard? DW's Olisa Chukwumah went to Lagos to find out.https://p.dw.com/p/4oZfMAdvertisement