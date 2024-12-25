  1. Skip to content
BusinessNigeria

Nigeria marks Detty December amid economic woes

Olisa Chukwumah
December 25, 2024

In Nigeria, a month of parties, festivals and concerts known as Detty December is underway. But high inflation and soaring costs are taking their toll on many. Can Nigerians still afford to party hard? DW's Olisa Chukwumah went to Lagos to find out.

