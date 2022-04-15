Nigeria Labour Congress begins nationwide strike

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Despite young people comprising Africa's majority, their political participation is riddled with inconsistencies. Many young Kenyans won't vote this August, but it is likely to be very different next year in Nigeria.
The ongoing lecturers' strike has entered its fifth week and threatens to shut down public universities. As a result, thousands of local and international students have been left stranded.
Seven years after President Muhammadu Buhari promised to swiftly defeat corruption, Nigerians who are now worse off than they were in 2015 doubt that the president's anti-graft war will ever succeed.
African students who have fled the war in Ukraine say the racism they face is making a bad situation worse. DW's Tobore Ovuorie has kept in touch with several of them as they go about seeking refuge in Europe.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version