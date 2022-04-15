 Nigeria Labour Congress begins nationwide strike | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 26.07.2022

DW News

Nigeria Labour Congress begins nationwide strike

leerer Hörsaal in Lagos, Nigeria. Rechte: Olisa Chukwumah/DW

Nigeria lecturer strike leaves students frustrated 15.04.2022

20.11.2020+++University of Maiduguri stays open. (c) Alamin Muhammed/DW

Univ. Maiduguri stands strong 01.12.2020

Buhari wins presidential election in Nigeria Young people celebrate in Yola, northeastern Nigeria, on March 31, 2015, as Muhammadu Buhari, former military council head, defeated President Goodluck Jonathan in the nation s presidential election. It is the country s first regime change since the shift to civilian rule in 1999. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Buhari Wins Presidential ELECTION in Nigeria Young Celebrities Celebrate in Yola Northeastern Nigeria ON March 31 2015 As Muhammadu Buhari Former Military Council Head defeated President Goodluck Jonathan in The Nation S Presidential ELECTION IT IS The Country S First Regime Change Since The Shift to Civilian Rule in 1999 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY

Youth apathy sours African election fever 21.07.2022

Despite young people comprising Africa's majority, their political participation is riddled with inconsistencies. Many young Kenyans won't vote this August, but it is likely to be very different next year in Nigeria.

Empty lecture hall of University of Development Studies in Ghana.

Ghana: University strike cripples study 09.02.2022

The ongoing lecturers' strike has entered its fifth week and threatens to shut down public universities. As a result, thousands of local and international students have been left stranded.

FILE PHOTO: Workers fix an election campaign billboard depicting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja, Nigeria, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

Nigeria's hopeless fight against corruption 27.05.2022

Seven years after President Muhammadu Buhari promised to swiftly defeat corruption, Nigerians who are now worse off than they were in 2015 doubt that the president's anti-graft war will ever succeed.

LVIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 9: African people studying in Sumy arriving at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine on March 9, 2022. Students with Indian, Chinese and different African nationalities have arrived today in Lviv from Sumy, a city located in eastern Ukraine, through a humanitarian corridor created to evacuate them. Adri Salido / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine war: African students face Russian missiles and racism 09.04.2022

African students who have fled the war in Ukraine say the racism they face is making a bad situation worse. DW's Tobore Ovuorie has kept in touch with several of them as they go about seeking refuge in Europe.