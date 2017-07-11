Nigeria: Hundreds of schoolgirls feared abducted in raid

An armed gang has abducted an unknown number of children in an attack on a boarding school in northwestern Nigeria, a state government spokesman said Friday.

The overnight incident — the second mass kidnapping in a week — took place in the town of Jangebe, Zamfara state, at around midnight.

"Unknown gunmen came shooting sporadically and took the girls away," Zamfara state information commissioner Sulaiman Tanau Anka told the Reuters news agency.

"Information available to me said they came with vehicles and moved the students, they also moved some on foot," he said.

Teacher says hundreds of girls are missing

A teacher from the school, who wished to remain anonymous, told the AFP news agency that "more than 300 girls are unaccounted for after a headcount of remaining students."

Nigeria's northwest has seen a rise in attacks by heavily armed criminal gangs in recent years. These groups are largely driven by financial motives, but there are concerns they are being infiltrated by jihadi militants waging an insurgency in the region.

Last week, unidentified gunmen killed a student and kidnapped 42 people, including 27 children, in an overnight raid on a boarding school in the state of Niger, which neighbors Zamfara. The hostages are yet to be released.

In December, 300 boys were taken from a school in the state of Katsina.

nm/msh (Reuters, AFP)