Nigeria: Gunmen kidnap students in school attack

Students and teachers were abducted from a school in Niger state, Nigerian officials confirmed on Wednesday.
News agency AFP reported that "hundreds" were taken, citing security and official sources.
The attack comes on the heels of another kidnapping at the end of last year, where 344 schoolboys were abducted by bandits.
The attackers appeared in "huge numbers" at the school in the early hours of Wednesday morning, wearing military uniforms.
Security sources told AFP the gunmen are believed to belong to a criminal gang.
Criminal gangs, referred to locally as "bandits," have increasingly been involved in kidnappings, rape and other crimes across central and northern Nigeria.
The gangs are driven by financial motives — kidnapping children and others and holding them for ransom.
