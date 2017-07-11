 Nigeria: Gunmen free hundreds of inmates in jailbreak | News | DW | 23.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Nigeria: Gunmen free hundreds of inmates in jailbreak

The third such major attack this year in Nigeria resulted in over 800 inmates being freed from a state prison. Police have since managed to rearrest more than 200 escapees.

Members of the Rapid Response Squad stand on guard with an armoured vehicle

Nigerian police have managed to rearrest a number of the prison escapees who were freed during the armed raid in Oyo state

A gang of heavily armed gunmen stormed a state prison in Oyo state in southwestern Nigeria on Friday. During the attack more than 800 inmates were freed.

According to authorities the gunmen exchanged fire with prison officers and used dynamite to blast a hole in one of the facility's walls. Its understood more than 200 escapees had been rearrested

Police are expected to provide further details about the incident.

More to follow…

kb/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Advertisement