Nigeria: Gunmen abduct dozens of students

The attack on the school in northwestern Nigeria is the fourth of its kind since December. It is still unclear how many students have been kidnapped.
Nigerian gunmen have kidnapped around 30 students from a forestry college in northwestern Kaduna state.
It is the fourth mass kidnapping from a school in Nigeria since December and the third this year.
DW correspondent Uwaisi Idris reporting from capital city Abuja, Nigeria said that it is believed attackers only took female students to the bush: "They [the students] were abducted at night and picked out the female students."
It is "surprising" that the attackers' interests appear to have "only been in the female students," Idris said.
"The latest information we have is that the headcount [of those missing] is still going on to know the exact number of female students taken from the school," he added.
But Kaduna state's security commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said "about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for."
The kidnappings are an indication of the growing insecurity in Nigeria, Idris told DW. He added that bad governance and poverty were also factors.
"Frustration and anger" is growing among Nigerians, who are asking "why is it happening again?" But so far, Idris said that people felt the government had failed to provide a practical solution.
According to Idris, strong emotions were compounded by the coronavirus pandemic: many schools had recently reopened after COVID restrictions were lifted, but now many in northern Nigeria had shut again due to the frequent kidnappings. Children's education was suffering as a result, Idris said.
