Nigeria: Greek crew held hostage after kidnapping off West Africa

The owner of a fuel tanker is in talks to secure the release of three Greek sailors who were abducted by pirates off the coast of West Africa, the Greek government said Sunday.

The crew of the Togo-flagged vessel Stelios K was attacked in the Gulf of Guinea on November 16.

Pirates took the captain and two of the crew hostage. Two other sailors who remained on board were able to steer the ship safely to Nigerian port of Lagos.

Read more: Who will help solve Africa's piracy problem in the Gulf of Guinea?

A statement from Athens' Merchant Navy Ministry said all five of the crew were in good health. It added that the ship's owner, Royal Ship Management, was negotiating for the hostages' release.

Pirate attacks cross Africa An intercontinental problem Attacks on ships by pirates off the Horn of Africa have been declining since Operation Atalanta, a European mission to secure the region's water for shipping, got underway in 2008. But now the problem is on the rise in the Gulf of Guinea.

Pirate attacks cross Africa Piracy spreads west The International Maritime Bureau in London, which monitors pirate activities, has reported at least 10 incidents in the Gulf of Aden and at least 28 in the Gulf of Guinea in 2013. The number of attacks on the Horn of Africa has been falling steadily.

Pirate attacks cross Africa Environmental beginnings Failed governance in Somalia led to overfishing of its coastline by other countries in the early 1990s. Toxic waste was subsequently dumped in its waters, crippling the local fishing industry. The combination of factors caused some Somalis to resort to piracy, while others later determined it was a good way to make money. Piracy surged in Somali waters in the late 2000s.

Pirate attacks cross Africa Crackdown shows results Pirate attacks along the Horn of Africa have decreased since the international naval presence there was bolstered. In 2012, 35 ships were attacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia, compared with 163 in 2009. In former piracy hotspots, locals are more concerned about fishing than capturing cargo ships.

Pirate attacks cross Africa On trial in foreign courts Those captured and accused of piracy can face trial far from their home countries. Where they end up depends on who catches them or the ship they attacked. In 2012, for example, 10 Somalis were sentenced to jail by a Hamburg court for attacking a German-flagged ship. The UN and EU are backing efforts to improve the judicial systems closer to where pirates operate.

Pirate attacks cross Africa Trend toward more violence West African pirates' methods can be more violent than those off the Horn of Africa. While Somali pirates know they will forfeit ransom if their hostages come to harm, pirates in the west are mainly interested in the oil or valuable cargo on board and less concerned about the people. Their hijacking methods are similar - approaching large vessels out at sea in small craft.

Pirate attacks cross Africa Haves and have-nots In the West, Nigeria has been exporting oil for the past 20 years, but most of its people have not benefited from the extensive revenues. Almost two-thirds of Nigeria's population lives below the poverty line. To those without livelihoods, the risks of piracy can seem worth it. Political instability and social conflict have left room for pirate gangs to consolidate in the Gulf of Guinea.

Pirate attacks cross Africa No easy fix While a heavy international military presence was effective in reducing piracy near Somalia, the same solution cannot easily be applied to the Gulf of Guinea. As those countries are sovereign states, their own authorities must work together to find a solution. Still, international interest in finding an answer is high, especially since the region supplies 20 percent of Europe's oil and gas.

Pirate attacks cross Africa Options for a better life The key to reducing piracy is improving people's lives on land. The challenges are vast - from improving judicial systems to creating a sustainable economy to effectively managing the consequences of natural disasters - like here in a Somali food aid facility where families received rations during a severe drought in 2012. Author: Samantha Early



Spike in attacks

In a statement quoted by the Athens News Agency, the Greek sailors union PENEN called on the government to "take the initiative both at the international maritime level and with the governments of the countries where attacks take place, so that the problem can be dealt with as effectively as possible."

It also said families of the abductees should be kept informed of how the negotiations with the pirates are progressing.

Read more: West Africa's tough battle with piracy

The attack on the Stelios K was the 23rd kidnapping in the Gulf of Guinea this year, with a total of 118 people taken hostage, according to the UK-based maritime security company Dryad Global. Following the kidnapping, the firm issued a "critical risk rating" for the region, warning vessels to exercise heightened caution after a "sharp increase in incidents."

nm/aw (AFP, Lusa)