Nigeria: Fuel tanker explosion kills at least 70

At least 70 people have died after a gasoline tanker truck overturned and exploded, authorities said, with some of the people having died because they were trying to collect spilled fuel.

At least 70 people were killed and others injured in northern Nigeria on Saturday after a gasoline tanker truck overturned and exploded, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said.

"The death toll stands at 70 so far," said Kumar Tsukwam, the FRSC sector commander for Niger state.

He said that a truck carrying 60,000 liters of gasoline had an accident around 10:00 a.m. local time (0900 UTC) at a junction linking Nigeria's capital, Abuja, to the city of Kaduna.

Residents attempted to collect spilled fuel

The official earlier said that local residents had rushed over to the tanker to scoop up the spilled gasoline after it overturned.

"Large crowd of people gathered to scoop fuel despite concerted efforts to stop them," Tsukwam said in a statement.

"Suddenly, the tanker burst into flames, engulfing another tanker. So far 60 corpses (have been) recovered from the scene."

He said that most of the victims were "burnt beyond recognition."

State governor Umaru Bago said that several people had suffered various degrees of burns.

Authorities said firefighters were able to put out the fire.

Nigeria's cost of living crisis

Nigeria has seen widespread protests in recent months over the rising cost of living.

Prices have been soaring since President Bola Tinubu abolished a fuel subsidy last year.

Inflation has been at over 30% over the past year.

