Nigeria: Families of abducted children plead state for help

Alyona Murashova
March 9, 2024

Following the abduction of over 280 children by gunmen in north-west Nigeria this week, the government has claimed to initiate a search. Abductions for ransom are common in Nigeria, with this recent incident being the largest in recent years.

