Nigeria election 2023 +++ Live blog +++

Nigerians voted in a general election on Saturday. Voting has continued in parts of the country after polls closed at 13:30 GMT as vote counting got underway. Political analysts say the presidential race will be one of the most hotly contested ever.

All times given are in GMT

08:43: Politicians are calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the results are valid.

08:30: International election observers are commenting on Nigeria.

07:41: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announces three arrests in Benin in southern Edo state.