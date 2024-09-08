Nigeria: Dozens killed in fuel tanker collision

A fuel tanker collided with a truck in the central Nigerian state of Niger, killing at least 48 people. At least 50 cattle that were on the truck were burned alive.

At least 48 people were killed on Sunday in a collision between a fuel tanker and another truck in central Nigeria, the country's emergency response agency said.

The crash occurred in the Agaie area of the state of Niger.

The victims were burnt beyond recognition and were given a mass burial near the site of the accident.

It was initially unclear how many people were injured.

The truck was carrying cattle, at least 50 of which were burned alive.

Abdullahi Baba-Arab, director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, said that rescue operations were underway at the scene of the accident.

Niger Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago expressed his deeps sorrow over the tragedy.

He told residents of the affected area to remain calm and urged drivers to "always be cautious and abide by road traffic regulations to safeguard lives and property."

This is a developing news story and will be updated

sdi/wd (AP, dpa)