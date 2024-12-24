Stampedes in Nigeria highlight deepening crises

Deadly stampedes across Nigeria have revealed the harsh realities of the country's economic crisis. Desperate Nigerians are struggling to afford food as inflation and unemployment reach unprecedented levels.

Recent deadly stampedes at food distribution centers in Ibadan, Anambra and the capital, Abuja, have thrown the spotlight on Nigeria's dire economic situation.

At least 67 people died in stampedes during three Christmas charity events across Nigeria as families struggle during the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Twenty-two people were killed on Saturday in a stampede as crowds waited outside a center distributing rice in the southern town of Okija, in Anambra state.

On the same day in Abuja, a separate stampede outside a church where clothes and food were being distributed to the "vulnerable and elderly" killed at least 10 people.

Just days earlier, 35 children died and six other people were gravely injured during a crowd surge at a school fair in the southwestern city of Ibadan.

Why oil-rich Nigeria can still not fuel its economy To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Economic hardship fuels desperation

Pushed to the edge of desperation by soaring food prices, unemployment and a plummeting standard of living, Nigerians are demanding urgent action.

"The economic situation in Nigeria seems to be getting out of hand in Nigeria, and the way people are now scrambling for food items wherever they can find [them] is a testimony to what is happening in the economy," Udo Etefia, a 62-year-old pensioner, told DW.

"Of recent we have witnessed deaths in places where food is being distributed as a result of stampedes and this is telling us that the policies of government might not be working."

According to authorities, food and transportation costs in Nigeria have skyrocketed, more than tripling in just 18 months, deepening the hardships faced by millions.

A once-affordable bag of rice is now a luxury for many households, Etefia said. Daily transportation fares have soared beyond what most people can pay.

These rising costs have squeezed families already grappling with inflation, forcing many to abandon school commutes for children or skip meals entirely.

Nigeria cost-of-living protests turn violent To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Insufficient food aid

Victoria Adewale, a young food aid applicant, painted a vivid picture of growing desperation in Nigeria.

"What happened in Ibadan, Anambra and Abuja is a clear sign that people are suffering," she said.

"People that will not, on a normal day, go out to look for food or palliatives are now going out," she added. "The government needs to sit down and look at the policies as they affect the people."

Criticism has also been directed at food distribution efforts, which many claim are riddled with inefficiencies and corruption.

Beevan Magoni, a resident of Abuja, shared his personal experience with the government's rice distribution program, intended to mitigate the effects of rising food prices.

"I remember a couple of months ago the government said they imported rice into various states, and personally I was at the National Agricultural Insurance Corporation Office, where the distribution of rice was taking place," Magoni said.

"And you will see someone coming all the way from Gwagwalada to the Central Business District for four or five days trying to get rice. In the long run after spending five days they will not get a single bag of rice," he said, adding that even when the rice reached recipients, many sold it for inflated prices, undermining the program's intent.

"People got the rice and ended up selling it. You get it for 40,000 naira [€25/$26] and sell it for 90,000 naira. So a lot of things are not right," he said.

At least 13 die after stampedes in Nigeria To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Calls for organized relief

Magoni also criticized the government for being reactive rather than proactive in addressing systemic issues.

"The policies are not people-friendly. The stampede has just exposed something that has been going on for far too long," he stated.

The situation, experts warn, threatens to erode the nation's fragile stability unless urgent measures are taken.

Bonat Daniel, a renowned finance expert and a former senior accountant at the Nigerian Shippers Council, a government agency, is no stranger to the intricacies of the country's economic framework.

"The problem of this stampede taking place in several places is an indication of how difficult things are now. But my opinion is that, when it comes to sharing palliatives, people should be more organized," he told DW, drawing from his experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel stressed the importance of proactive measures to prevent chaos during palliative distributions. He said careful planning and structured processes were crucial to ensuring that aid reaches those in need without risking safety or exacerbating the crisis.

"So if any community any association, any church has any palliatives to share I think the security agencies can be involved and it should be more organized," Daniel said.

Daniel also advised against heavily publicizing relief efforts, warning that widespread advertising attracts unmanageable crowds.

"The publication and advertisement of these things should be reduced because if you advertise, you will certainly get a multitude that may be difficult to handle. This is my candid opinion," he said, emphasizing that discretion and planning are essential to prevent future tragedies.

Edited by: Keith Walker