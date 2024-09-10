Nigeria cracks the whip on fake university degrees

Fake university degrees are not new to Nigeria. The country’s decision to ban many foreign universities accused of awarding such degrees aims to reverse the trend.

Nigeria has defended its recently revived and long fight against fraudulent university degrees declaring its strong commitment and relentless effort to end the practice.

Earlier this year, it suspended degrees obtained by Nigerians from Universities in Benin and Togo. But last month, the ban was subsequently broadened to cover some universities in Kenya, Uganda, and Ghana.

"For the first time, this is a decisive game changer and large-scale decision-making by the current government, that it has zero tolerance [for fake degrees]," Dr. Chris Maiyaki, the acting executive secretary of the Nigerian National Universities Commission based in the capital, Abuja told DW.

Nigerian authorities say they want tomaintain the credibility of their educational system and protect employersfrom potential fraudulent practices.

The latest decision by Africa's most populous nation was triggered by an undercover report by a local newspaper journalist who easily acquired a degree from a university in Benin.

The journalist, Umar Audu, detailed how he acquired the degree for a four-year program from Benin University in under two months. "To get your certificate in six weeks, as this undercover journalist did across the border of Niger, is unthinkable. It is inconceivable," Maiyaki said.

State agencies and ministries in charge of accrediting academic qualifications obtained abroad are already facing investigations.

Nigeria's Minister of Education told journalists that the federal government of President Bola Tinubu had directed the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to issue a circular to flush out anybody with fake certificates.

Safeguarding the integrity of university degrees

He said this measure should safeguard Nigeria's employers and maintain the integrity of qualifications in the country.

Dr. Richmond Acheampong, a communication lecturer at the Christian Service University in Ghana, told DW that Nigeria is taking the right steps in tackling the menace.

"That [banning of several foreign institutions] is a step in the right direction. It will help check the incidence of these [fake] certificates,” Acheampong said.

Fraudulent university qualifications are not a new phenomenon in Nigeria. In January this year the government announced it was investigating 107 local private universities that began operating in the past 15 years.

This was to tackle the proliferation of fake degrees again on the back of media investigations into the menace.

"There are pockets of illegality here and there, but we will wish that this does not, in any way, cloud the rich academic tradition and the glorious years that the Nigerian University brand has enjoyed over the years," Maiyaki said.

According to Acheampong, the prevalence of fake university degrees is often linked to a lack of "proper oversight” by regulatory bodies.

In Ghana, where fake degrees had been reported in the past, Acheampong said the menace has largely been contained through a vigorous monitoring process.

"This is what Ghana has been doing over the years to resolve the issue of these certificates. [Ghanaian authorities] regularly publish list of accredited institutions to caution the public against unaccredited institutions."

Nigeria must learn from its neighbors

Acheampong said Nigeria can learn from Ghana by ensuring that employers always verify employees' certificates. "[Ghana] also encourages employers to verify certificates of their prospective employees," Acheampong said.

Nigerian authorities have assured citizens and the world that the credibility of degrees awarded within Nigeria by local universities still meets regulatory standards.

"The academic credibility is not in doubt, but it is a matter that we're worried about because no matter how little it is, the fraction can impinge on the reputation of our certificates in our universities," Maiyaka said, adding that Nigeria was earnestly looking into the issue. "It is one matter that we will continue to tackle."

But for Acheampong, Nigeria must do more to win the fight. "Nigeria can go a step further by making sure that people who are already caught or busted are given the appropriate punishment to serve as a deterrent to others," the Ghanaian academic said.

Nigerian authorities revealed that at least 21,600 Nigerian graduates obtained fraudulent degrees from institutions in Benin Republic, Togo, and other countries. That signals the high interest by Nigerians to acquire fradulent qualifications.

"You could see a lot of young Nigerians now who are desperately looking for certificates, and it is causing a serious dent to our educational sector," Audu, the investigative journalist, told DW when his investigation first came public in January this year.

Acheampong said Nigeria must launch a major awareness campaign on the issue. "It is by educating the public about the risks of fake qualifications and how to also verify the legitimacy of institutions. This can help check it," Acheampong added.

He urged Nigerian authorities to also engage in cross-border collaborations with countries where it has identified institutions awarding fraudulent degrees if it wants to make many gains.

