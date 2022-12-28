  1. Skip to content
Cross River state sign in Calabar, Nigeria
A car crashed into spectators at the Calabar carnival in southeastern NigeriaImage: Michael Runkel/imageBROKER/picture alliance
CatastropheNigeria

Nigeria: Car crashes into carnival, killing several

37 minutes ago

An out-of-control car crashed into a crowd at a bikers parade one of Africa's biggest street parties in Nigeria's Cross River State. Governor Ben Ayade ordered the driver be arrested.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LUVa

An out-of-control car crashed into a crowd at a carnival in Nigeria on Tuesday, killing seven and injuring 29.

The incident occurred on a street in Calabar, capital of the southeastern state of Cross River.

What do we know about the incident?

The driver apparently lost control of the car on a packed street as people were gathering to watch a bikers parade at the city's carnival. The street was located in the Bogiri district, in front of a local mosque.

The event is know as one of Africa's biggest street parties and draws visitors from across Nigeria. The carnival's official website says that two million people attend it every year.

Witnesses said that thousands had gathered to watch the bikers parade when the car smashed into people.

Cross River State road safety chief Maikano Hassan said that "a Toyota Camry lost control and hit the crowd of spectators." He told the AP news agency that the car was traveling at high speed when it ran through security controls.

"Seven have died and 29 are receiving medical treatment, some of them (being) in critical condition,'' he said.

The official was cited by AP as saying that five of the injured were children. The driver was also injured, he said.

State governor Ben Ayade ordered the parade to be canceled and the driver be put under arrest, spokesman Christian Ita said.

Ita said that the governor ordered an investigation into the crash.

sdi/dj (AP, AFP)

Pope Benedict XVI

Vatican: Health of former Pope Benedict is 'worsening'

Religion4 hours ago
