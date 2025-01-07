  1. Skip to content
TerrorismNigeria

Nigeria: Bomb hits school, killing at least two

January 7, 2025

At least two men were killed by explosion at a school near Nigeria's capital, Abuja. Police have identified three suspects from the northern state of Katsina and an investigation is underway.

A bomb squad inspects an explosion in Nigeria in 2024
Nigeria has been rocked by a number of bomb incidents in recent years, such as an explosion in Ibadan in January last year (pictured)Image: Anadolu/picture alliance

A bomb exploded at a school near Nigeria's capital city Abuja late on Monday, killing at least two people.

Police said the explosive device burst at the Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School near Abuja.

They have identified three suspects from the northern state of Katsina.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was brought to the school by the three men, who were visiting the owner of the school, police said.

"Tragically, two of the men died in the explosion while tampering with the improvised explosive device (IED), on the school veranda, while the third man and a female trader sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment under police guard," police spokesperson Josephine Adeh said.

Attacks on the rise

After inspecting the remnants of the explosive, police was confirmed the explosive was an IED. The owner of the school has also been taken into custody for questioning.

It was not known whether students were present at the school when the bomb exploded.

Abuja has in recent years seen a rise in attacks by armed groups from surrounding states like Katsina, which are highly affected by violence.

Last year, bombers in Borno state targeted a wedding, a funeral for the victims and also the hospital that was treating the injured.

tg/zc (AP, Reuters)

