Boats as an eco alternative to traffic jams

Cars and TransportationNigeriaBoats as an eco alternative to traffic jamsThomas Mandlmeier | Tabea Mergenthaler2 hours ago2 hours agoWaterways can be a part of the solution when it comes to traffic jams. More and more people are commuting with boats. This trend reduces emissions and helps people arrive on time at their destinations.