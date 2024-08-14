Nigeria: Army destroys illegal refineries, seizes crude oil

The Nigerian Army is launching raids to crack down on illicit refineries as the oil-rich African nation struggles to curb oil theft and sabotage.

The Nigerian army said on Wednesday that it had destroyed at least 27 illicit oil refineries and seized around 100,000 liters (26,400 gallons) of stolen crude oil in a series of raids in the Niger river delta this week.

In a statement, the army said its troops destroyed 23 illegal sites along the Imo River in southeast Nigeria. It described the region as "a renowned hub of criminal activities."

Elsewhere, soldiers from the 16th brigade neutralized four illegal refineries in the Degema region near Port Harcourt.

Army spokesman Danjuma Jonah Danjuma said that, along with the crude oil itself, vehicles, storage tanks and metal drums were also confiscated.

"The confiscated products are being handled appropriately," the lieutenant colonel said, according to Nigeria's Daily Post newspaper.

Major General Jamal Abdussalam, commanding officer of the sixth division, commended his troops for their "renewed disposition to take criminal merchants out of business" and ordered them to "ensure the integrity of the pipelines [is] maintained."

He also called on local community stakeholders to continue to provide information on criminal activities to the security agencies.

Nigeria's economy hit by drop in oil supply

Nigeria is Africa's leading energy producer but large-scale oil theft and pipeline sabotage have decreased output in recent years — reducing exports, crippling government finances and posing a serious challenge for President Bola Tinubu.

Just last week, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said it had only been able to help secure 177,777 barrels per day (bpd) from oil producers in the first six months of the year, despite refineries raising their requirements for the second half of 2024 to 597,700 bpd.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Lagos are considering new, stricter punishments for "subversive actions" which critics say are aimed at anti-government protesters. However, the proposed regulation could feasibly by applied to oil smugglers, too.

On Wednesday, parliamentarians began debating a Counter Subversion Bill which proposes three-year jail terms for "disobeying constituted authority," five years for erecting "illegal road blocks" and up to ten years for refusal to sing the national anthem.

The new bill comes as a response to nationwide protests against economic reforms which have exacerbated a cost-of-living crisis in Nigeria.

mf/dj (Reuters, DW sources)