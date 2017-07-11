Nigeria: Army chief Ibrahim Attahiru dies in plane crash — reports

Nigeria's top soldier, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, died during an official trip to the country's Kaduna State when his plane crashed on Friday, local media said.

The country's air force did not immediately confirm Attahiru's death. However, it acknowledged that one of its planes was involved in a crash near Kaduna International Airport, some 180 kilometers (112 miles) north of the capital, Abuja.

"The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained," Air Force spokesman Edward Gabkwet said.

The Reuters news agency also cited three unnamed sources as saying that Attahiru was killed in the crash.

Attahiru took over as army chief in a major military reshuffle in January. Nigeria has been facing insurgencies from Boko Haram and Islamist State-affiliated militants, as well as separatist Indigenous People of Biafra group (IPOB). Additionally, security forces are struggling to respond to of kidnappings and other security threats by well-organized groups of bandits. President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Attahiru and three other top military leaders in an attempt to curb the violence.



