Nigeria: Almost 100 dead in fuel tanker explosion

October 16, 2024

Police have confirmed that at least 94 people were killed and 50 were injured in the incident. Locals had reportedly gathered near the crashed tanker to collect the spilled fuel.

A Nigerian ambulance
People were killed after they raced to gather up the spilled fuelImage: Jossy Ola/AP/picture alliance

At least 94 people were killed and 50 injured after a fuel tanker exploded, police in Nigeria confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in northern Jigawa state late on Tuesday. Many of the victims had approached the crashed tanker and were attempting to collect fuel spilled on the road.

Such incidents are relatively common in Nigeria, where fuel prices are extremely high compared to average incomes, particularly in poor rural areas.

Nigeria also lacks a sufficient railway system to transport goods such as oil.

Nigeria seeks to lower fuel prices with new oil refinery

'Horrific tragedy'

Public broadcaster Radio Nigeria quoted Jigawa state police spokesperson Lawan Shi'isu Adam as saying that the "horrific tragedy" had occurred at around 11:30 pm local time.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to tip over on a road en route from Kano state to Nguru town in Yobe state. Shortly after the accident, there was an explosion causing a massive fire.

He added that locals attempting to scoop up fuel had "overwhelmed" police officers trying to stop them.

Adam said that local officials had organized a mass burial for the victims, and that the local community was gathering together to mourn them.

es/ab (AFP, Reuters)

