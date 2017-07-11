Nigeria: Airstrikes kill civilians by accident — reports

The Nigerian air force said Thursday it is investigating reports that one of its jets fired on civilians as it pursued insurgent fighters in Yobe State in the country's northeast.

The state's emergency response agency said nine people were killed and 23 others were injured as a village was fired upon.

Nigerian military spokesperson Edward Gabkwet said they had received reports that "some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured." Gabkwet said that a board of inquiry had been set up to investigate the incident.

A health worker told news agency AP on condition of anonymity that he had seen a military truck arrive with at least 30 people with various injuries.

Nigerian forces were responding to 'terrorist activity'

The air force said an air craft had been sent to the border area with Niger on Wednesday and was responding to suspected terrorist activity.

"The pilot fired some probing shots," Gabkwet said, adding that "the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram/ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province) activities."

Security forces have been battling an Islamist insurgency for the past 12 years in Nigeria's northeast.

There have been previous incidents in which civilians have been killed in military operations over the years. More than 100 people were killed in 2017 when a refugee camp was accidently bombed.

kb/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)