Nigeria: 35 children killed in stampede at school fair

At least 35 children have died after a stampede at a fair that was organized at a school in southwestern southwestern Nigeria. The event organizers have been arrested.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Thursday expressed his "profound sadness over the tragic incident" and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

What do we know about the stampede?

The stampede occurred Wednesday at the Islamic High School in Basorun, Oyo State, near the economic hub of Lagos.

At least six others were injured in the crush, according to Osifeso Adewale, a police spokesperson.

State Governor Seyi Makinde called it a "sad day."

Thousands of people had gathered at the school for an event organized for families.

Police officials said they believed that the surge began after event organizers began distributing food and gifts.

Several people, including the principal of the school, have been detained.

Nigeria witnesses deadly stampedes in recent months

In March, two students died and at least 23 people were injured after being crushed by a big crowd that had gathered to collect free bags of rice.

Also that month, at least four people were crushed to death at another place where they were meant to collect cash gifts that would help them pay for food.

