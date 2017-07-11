Nigeria: 29 die after boat capsizes

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
At least 29 people have died after a boat capsized in the northwestern Nigerian state of Sokoto. Five children were among those who perished.
Five children were among those who perished in the accident.
The boat was carrying 35 people across the Shagari river when it sank.
Divers were able to rescue six people, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said.
The boat was mainly carrying women and the cause of the incident is not yet clear.
Previous accidents of the kind have been blamed on overcrowding of boats and a lack of passenger safety rules.
