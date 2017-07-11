 Nigeria: 29 die after boat capsizes | News | DW | 14.04.2022

News

Nigeria: 29 die after boat capsizes

At least 29 people have died after a boat capsized in the northwestern Nigerian state of Sokoto. Five children were among those who perished.

Workers carry wood chunks from boats near okobaba sawmill, Lagos, Nigeria

Boats often overturn in the area because they are either overcrowded or poorly maintained

At least 29 people have died after a boat capsized in a river in the northwestern Nigerian state of Sokoto, the governor- of the region said on Wednesday.

Five children were among those who perished in the accident.

The boat was carrying 35 people across the Shagari river when it sank.

Divers were able to rescue six people, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said.

Cause unknown

The boat was mainly carrying women and the cause of the incident is not yet clear.

Previous accidents of the kind have been blamed on overcrowding of boats and a lack of passenger safety rules.

rm/jsi (Reuters, dpa)

