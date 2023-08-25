Niger junta give German, French, US envoys 48 hours to leave

Germany, France and the US have sharply criticized the power grab in Niger. Germany has called for EU sanctions on coup leaders, while France has called for the democratically elected president to be reinstated.

Niger's military rulers on Friday ordered the ambassadors of Germany, France, Nigeria and the US to leave the country in 48 hours.

All four countries have sharply criticized the coup in Niger last month, demanding junta leaders to reinstate the country's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The junta's order to effectively expel the ambassadors of the Western governments mark a further deterioration of the crisis in Niger.

West Africa's main regional bloc, ECOWAS, has repeatedly threatened military action to reverse the coup. The bloc's chairman is Nigeria's new President Bola Tinubu.

What the military junta said

Faced with "the refusal of the German ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation" from the Foreign Ministry for a meeting Friday and "other actions of the German government contrary to the interests of Niger," the authorities had decided to ask the ambassador to leave, the ministry said in a letter.

It came after a similar letter was sent to the French envoy on Friday, ordering him to leave the country in 48 hours.

But France said Niger's "putschists have no authority" to expel its ambassador in Niamey.

"The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador's approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities," Paris said, adding: "We are constantly evaluating the security and operating conditions of our embassy."

The new US Ambassador to Niger Kathleen Fitzgibbons had only arrived in the capital earlier this month.

France's stance on the Niger coup

The military rulers have preceded the move with several hostile statements regarding France since the July 26 coup, which toppled elected President Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum has been detained since and later charged with "treason."

France has been a vocal opponent of the junta's seizure of power.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticized the junta, demanding Bazoum's release.

The Economic Community of West African States or ECOWAS has already imposed economic sanctions on Niger and threatened military intervention.

The military junta has rejected the notion, with military leaders claiming that the ECOWAS was influenced by Paris.

