Niger junta give French envoy 48 hours to leave

Niger's military rulers said their move followed the French ambassador's "refusal" to respond to an invitation to a meeting. They also accuse France of aspiring to intervene militarily to reinstate the ousted president.

The military junta ruling Niger since last month's military coup has given the French ambassador 48 hours to leave the country.

The country's Foreign Ministry said in a Friday statement the move followed "the refusal of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation" from the minister for a meeting Friday and "other actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger."

France's stance on the Niger coup

The military rulers have preceded the move with several hostile statements regarding France since the July 26 coup, which toppled elected President Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum has been detained since and later charged with "treason."

France has been a vocal opponent of the junta's seizure of power.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticized the junta, demanding Bazoum's release.

The regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed economic sanctions on Niger and repeatedly hinted it might resort to military intervention to reverse the coup.

The military junta has rejected the notion, with military leaders claiming that the ECOWAS was influenced by Paris.

