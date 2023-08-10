  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Extreme weather
PoliticsNiger

Niger junta declares new government with ECOWAS on standby

1 hour ago

The leaders of a coup in Niger declared a new government, naming 21 ministers. The move came as leaders of the West African bloc ECOWAS held a summit debating a response to the coup, and activated a "standby" force.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UzCD
Ali Lamine Zeine / Niger 2008
Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine was declared the prime minister following a military coupImage: Matthew Cavanaugh/dpa/picture alliance

The military junta that took control of Niger in a coup late last month declared the members of a new government Cabinet on Thursday. 

Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, a civilian economist, will lead the 21-member government, with generals from the new military governing council heading the defense and interior ministries.

The announcement came as leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc met for an emergency summit on the situation in Niger. 

In a communique read at the end of the meeting in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, ECOWAS said it had ordered the activation of its "standby force." It was not made immediately clear what the activation of the force would entail. 

ECOWAS set up the force last year as a regional peacekeeping unit to face the threat of terrorism as well as unconstitutional change of government in West Africa.

ECOWAS says it seeks diplomacy with junta

The bloc's leaders said earlier Thursday that they will make talks with the Niger junta the "bedrock" of their attempts to defuse the crisis. 

"It's crucial that we prioritize diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach," said Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, who is chairing the emergency ECOWAS summit in Abuja.  He called on the bloc's leaders to act with a "sense of urgency,"

Explainer: What is the ECOWAS?

However, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, chair of ECOWAS, said on Thursday at the close of the summit that no option had been taken off the table, including the use of force as a last resort.

After the coup on July 26, the bloc gave the military leaders a deadline of last Sunday to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, or face the potential use of force.

But the coup leaders have so far remained defiant, and the ultimatum passed without action.

"Regrettably, the seven-day ultimatum we issued during the first summit has not yielded the desired outcome," Tinubu admitted on Thursday. "We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum."

Niger's neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, both ruled by military governments that seized power in coups, say an armed intervention in Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war on their countries.

The Niger coup leaders on Tuesday rejected a bid to send a joint team of ECOWAS, UN and African Union representatives to the country.

President running out of food

Bazoum, Niger's democratically elected leader, has been held at the presidential palace in Niamey, with his wife and son since mutinous soldiers moved against him on July 26.

An adviser said the family was living without electricity and was running out of food, with only rice and canned goods left to eat.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern about Bazoum and his family after reports about the conditions under which they were being detained. 

"The Secretary-General ... once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as head of state," a UN spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Niger's junta names new prime minister

rmt,rc/wmr,sms (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A Nigerian soldier stands in front of armourned vehicles

Niger: How might an ECOWAS military intervention unfold?

Niger: How might an ECOWAS military intervention unfold?

How likely is West Africa regional bloc ECOWAS to use force to restore Niger's democracy and what are its chances of success? DW dives into the bloc's dilemma.
ConflictsAugust 5, 2023
German soldiers and armored vehicles in Niger

Germany's Niger strategy suffers setback after coup

Germany's Niger strategy suffers setback after coup

The military coup in Niger is another setback for security in the Sahel region, also scuppering German government plans for the redeployment of armed forces and for development cooperation.
ConflictsAugust 7, 2023
Niger General Mohamed Toumba waves at supporters in Niamey

Niger coup: Germany backs diplomatic solution ahead of summit

Niger coup: Germany backs diplomatic solution ahead of summit

Ahead of an ECOWAS summit debating a response to the Niger coup, Germany has called for the return to "constitutional order." Meanwhile, ousted president Bazoum's house arrest conditions are said to be "deteriorating."
Conflicts24 hours ago
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A view shows a heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile

How Russia uses Western tech in bombs bound for Ukraine

Conflicts2 minutes ago04:23 min
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mandenga und Emilie Diek mit ihren Töchtern Erika und Dorothea

Making Afro-German history visible

Making Afro-German history visible

Culture4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A worker removes broken glass from a window of a restaurant which was partially vandalized

What's behind India's rampant religious violence?

What's behind India's rampant religious violence?

Religion6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Main entrance of the BND, a man walking past

Espionage: Germany's most spectacular cases

Espionage: Germany's most spectacular cases

Politics2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party holds a red voting card with the word 'no' in the air

Euroskeptic parties seek nationalist EU reform

Euroskeptic parties seek nationalist EU reform

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

View of two surveillance cameras in Tehran against the backdrop of a giant mural depicting the spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iran's current supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Human RightsAugust 9, 202303:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

The Hawaiian island of Maui has been devastated by fires fanned by winds from a Pacific hurricane.

At least 36 dead as fires tear across Maui, Hawaii

At least 36 dead as fires tear across Maui, Hawaii

Catastrophe58 minutes ago02:46 min
More from North America

Latin America

Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Crime7 hours ago02:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage