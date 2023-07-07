Niger hit by blistering heat wave linked to climate change

ClimateNigerNiger hit by blistering heat wave linked to climate changeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateNigerBeenish Javed31 minutes ago31 minutes agoThe West African country of Niger is in the grip of a severe heat wave. Scientists say temperatures in Niger are rising one and a half times faster than in the rest of the world. Heat waves in the country are becoming more frequent and intense.https://p.dw.com/p/4TdT0Advertisement