Niger hit by blistering heat wave linked to climate change

Beenish Javed
31 minutes ago

The West African country of Niger is in the grip of a severe heat wave. Scientists say temperatures in Niger are rising one and a half times faster than in the rest of the world. Heat waves in the country are becoming more frequent and intense.

