Niger: France 'kills' suspect in murders of aid workers

The French military on Tuesday said it killed a leading member of a group linked to the so-called "Islamic-State" (IS) who had allegedly been involved in a 2020 attack on French aid workers in Niger.

Six French nationals and their two local guides were killed on a visit to a nature reserve in the West African country. IS claimed responsibility for the attack.

The suspect was killed on Monday by a French drone strike as he was riding a motorcycle, French officials said.

A French unit was sent on the ground to search the area and formally identify him after the airstrike, the military said in a statement. The operation was conducted "in close coordination" with the Niger's authorities, the statement added.

The army identified the jihadist as Soumana Boura, one of the bosses of the IS in the Greater Sahara (EIGS)

French fight in tri-border region

The French military said Boura's killing targeted the expansion of the EIGS in what is known as the three-border region. It added that French armed forces "remain determined to fight the armed terrorist groups with their Sahelian partners and their allies."

The three-border region is located between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali and has been the center of deadly jihadist attacks by IS and al-Qaida affiliates for years.

In August, the French army said its soldiers killed an IS leader, who had allegedly ordered the 2020 attack, in the tri-border region.

Several attacks have repeatedly occurred in the region despite security efforts by authorities. Gunmen on motorbikes flee across the border into Mali after their raids.

