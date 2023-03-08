Niger food prices soar after ECOWAS imposes sanctions

Food SecurityNigerNiger food prices soar after ECOWAS imposes sanctionsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFood SecurityNigerGasia Ohanes2 hours ago2 hours agoFood prices have been rising rapidly since the Economic Community of West African States began pressuring coup leaders to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum. Ordinary Nigeriens say they are already starting to feel the sting of ECOWAS sanctions.https://p.dw.com/p/4UoAHAdvertisement