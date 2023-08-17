  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Cannabis
Women's World Cup
PoliticsNiger

Niger coup: West African military chiefs meet in Ghana

57 minutes ago

Defense chiefs from members of the ECOWAS regional bloc meet in Accra to discuss the crisis in Niger. Last week the body activated a "standby force" potentially to intervene in Niger.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VGgS
File picture from 4 August of the defense chiefs from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries, excluding Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea and Niger
West African military chiefs are meeting in Ghana to finalize plans for the deployment of the standby forceImage: Chinedu Asadu/AP Photo/picture alliance

Military chiefs from West African states on Thursday began two days of discussions in Ghana's capital of Accra about the ongoing crisis in Niger.

West African regional bloc ECOWAS said the meeting was being held "to finalize plans for the deployment of the Standby Force."

The talks come after a deadline for mutinous soldiers to release and reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum passed earlier this month.

Bazoum has been under house arrest since the July 26 coup, which saw members of Niger's presidential guard, headed by Abdourahmane Tiani, seize power.

The military regime announced on Monday that it would bring Bazoum to trial on charges of high treason. The United Nations and ECOWAS condemned the decision to try Bazoum. 

Last week ECOWAS said it had ordered the activation of its "standby force" in order to "restore constitutional order in Niger."

Niger: West African leaders activate standby force

Concern that intervention may lead to wider conflict

Commentators have expressed concern that the ultimatum by ECOWAS for the military junta to release Bazoum or face military intervention could plunge the wider region into conflict.

"ECOWAS has few good options ... particularly as the [junta] seems unwilling for the moment to cede to outside pressure," Andrew Lebovich, a research fellow with Dutch think tank the Clingendael Institute, told AP. "An intervention could backfire and damage the organization in numerous ways, while a failure to extract major concessions from the [junta] could weaken the organization politically at an already fragile time."

Any decision to resort to a military intervention could still be overruled by the African Union's Peace and Security Council, which authorizes the mounting and deployment of peace support missions.

Neighbors warn against military intervention

Niger's neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, both ruled by military governments that seized power in coups, say an armed intervention in Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war on their countries.

France and the United States have around 2,500 military personnel in the country who have been involved in training and, in the case of France, conducting joint operations against a jihadi insurgency.

Since the coup, both countries have suspended military operations, which some believe is spurring on jihadi attacks. On Tuesday, at least 17 Nigerien soldiers were killed and nearly two dozen wounded in the Tillaberi region in the biggest attack by insurgents in six months.

The meeting of regional military chiefs will begin at 0900 UTC on Thursday, with talks expected to end on Friday afternoon.

Mali, Burkina Faso demonstrate solidarity with Niger junta

kb/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian soldier controls flying drone at training camp

Ukraine updates: Kyiv to ramp up drone production

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Libyan security forces stand guard in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Libya's power struggle: Who's fighting in Tripoli?

Libya's power struggle: Who's fighting in Tripoli?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Construction workers at a site being built by Country Garden, China's largest real estate developer, in Beijing, China, on August 15, 2023

China: Next real estate giant on the ropes

China: Next real estate giant on the ropes

Business2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A group of women with African roots in Germany

How Afro-Germans are reaching for the stars

How Afro-Germans are reaching for the stars

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Manchester United fans holding up a banner

United planned Greenwood return amid fan protests: reports

United planned Greenwood return amid fan protests: reports

SoccerAugust 16, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Farmers harvest at fields planted with wheat and barley in Iraq.

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Video of Madonna behind a stage.

Queen of Pop Madonna — forever young?

Queen of Pop Madonna — forever young?

Music23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Three close-up headshots, left to right: Milei, Massa, Bullrich.

Argentina: Who can fix the political and economic problems?

Argentina: Who can fix the political and economic problems?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage