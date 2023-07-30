  1. Skip to content
Niger coup: West African leaders to meet amid crisis

53 minutes ago

The Nigerien junta has warned its West African neighbors from carrying out a military intervention in the country. France and the EU have already suspended financial aid and security cooperation with Niger.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani and other army commanders at a meeting in Niamey
Niger's junta cited the country's security crisis, economic woes and corruption as reasons for the coup Image: Balima Boureima/picture alliance/AA

West African leaders will meet in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Sunday for an emergency summit on Niger, where a military coup took place earlier this week.

The heads of state of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) could suspend Niger from its institutions, cut off the country from the regional central bank and financial market, and close borders.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the powerful presidential guard, declared himself the leader of Niger on Friday.

The country's elected president Mohamed Bazoum has been held by the military for four days.

ECOWAS vows to defend democracy in region

"ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the region," president of Nigeria and ECOWAS chairman, Bola Tinubu, said in a statement on Friday.

Niger is among the world's poorest countries and receives nearly $2 billion (€1.8 billion) a year in official development assistance, as per the World Bank.

Niger's former colonial ruler France and the European Union have already suspended security cooperation and financial aid to the country.

ECOWAS also has the power to impose sanctions on Niger, which is one of its members.

It could be the first time that the West African leaders consider a military intervention to restore Bazoum back to power.

Niger junta warns West African neighbors against military intervention 

Niger's military leaders warned against any such military intervention in a televised statement on Saturday night.

"The objective of the (ECOWAS) meeting is to approve a plan of aggression against Niger through an imminent military intervention in Niamey in collaboration with other African countries that are non-members of ECOWAS, and certain western countries," junta spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane said.

"We want to once more remind ECOWAS or any other adventurer, of our firm determination to defend our homeland," he added.

The junta issued another statement calling on citizens in capital Niamey to come out into the streets Sunday from 7 a.m. local time (8 a.m. CET) and demonstrate against ECOWAS to show support for the new military leadership.

Niger coup treatens stability of the Sahel region: security analyst Kabir Adamu speaks to DW

dvv/wd (AFP, Reuters)

