Niger coup: France prepares evacuations

France is set to evacuate its citizens from Niger on Tuesday, as unrest continues in the wake of a coup last week that toppled pro-Western leader Mohamed Bazoum.

"In the face of a deteriorating security situation in Niamey, and taking advantage of the relative calm in Niamey, an operation of evacuation by air from Niamey is being prepared," the French Embassy wrote.

The evacuation is to take place "very soon" and in a "very limited span of time."

France warns against attacks

There are about 500 French nationals in Niger and around 1,500 French troops to fight against Islamist militancy in the Sahel region.

French troops have been present in Niger for a decade to fight against surging Islamist insurgencies. Niger had been one of the last democracies in the fraught region.

Niger gained independence from France in 1960 and has seen several coups — successful and unsuccessful ones — in the last decades.

Tense political climate in Niger

In 2019, Bazoum was elected in the first peaceful transfer of power. But he was removed from power after being detained by members of his own presidential guard last week.

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, who staged the coup, then declared himself as head of the state, drawing condemnation from former colonial power France, the EU and the US.

The fight for power has created a tense political climate in Niger, with supporters of the junta burning French flags and attacking the French embassy in capital Niamey over the weekend.

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a statement saying any attacks on the institutions of the French state in Niger would be met with a "swift and uncompromising response."

A coalition of West African nations, ECOWAS, has threatened military intervention if Bazoum was not reinstated by August 6.

Neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, alsoruled by militant governments, have thrown their support behind the putschists.

