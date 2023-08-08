  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Extreme weather
Women's World Cup
PoliticsNiger

Niger coup: Calls grow for diplomacy before ECOWAS summit

14 minutes ago

Niger's junta has ignored an ultimatum by the West African bloc for the reinstating of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. Whether ECOWAS will follow through with its threat and intervene militarily remains uncertain.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uqbw
A general view of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff from ECOWAS countries on August 2, 2023
ECOWAS had said military intervention in Niger was 'the last option on the table'Image: Kola Sulaimon/AFP/Getty Images

Envoys from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) , the United Nations and the African Union are expected to hold talks in Niger's capital, Niamey, on Tuesday,  according to a report by the Associated Press (AP) news agency. 

This comes as the West African bloc is set to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss a response to Niger's defiance to its ultimatum, which ECOWAS had set for the reinstating of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Last week, ECOWAS defense chiefs agreed on a possible military action plan if Bazoum was not released and reinstated. But they said any operational decisions would be taken by heads of states.

ECOWAS spokesperson Emus Lungu said the heads of state would participate in the Thursday summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, where ECOWAS is headquartered. 

The Nigerien coup leaders announced on Sunday the closing of the country's airspace because of the "threat of intervention" as the ultimatum expired. 

Niger junta ignore deadline to restore civilian rule

Diplomacy is 'preferred'

Niger junta's defiance of the ECOWAS ultimatum triggered a choir of calls for diplomacy, especially with several western countries having troops in Niger as part of the fight against Islamist militant insurgency in the region. 

"There's no doubt that diplomacy is the preferred way to resolve this situation," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told French radio station RFI on Tuesday.

"It is ECOWAS' current approach. It is our approach," he added.

Blinken said Washington was backing ECOWAS leaders in holding a summit on Thursday to discuss the situation. 

On Monday, acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said she met with the coup leaders in Niger but they did not allow her to see Bazoum. 

Nunland said the talks were "extremely frank and at times quite difficult because, again, we are pushing for a negotiated solution."

"It was not easy to get traction there. They are quite firm in their view of how they want to proceed," Nuland told reporters on a call from Niamey.

How did Niger junta respond to ECOWAS ultimatum?

General Abdourahamane, who declared himself the leader after the coup, continued moving to consolidate power by appointing military insiders to key government positions.

On Sunday, the junta organized large shows of support in Niamey in the run-up to the ECOWAS deadline expiration, with military officials greeting the crowds in a venue draped in Russian flags and decorated with portraits of the generals.

The junta said it was closing Niger's airspace "for all aircraft until further notice" as of Sunday, as a council of coup generals said it had seen signs of "pre-deployment in preparation for intervention" by two Central African countries it did not name. 

The junta's top allies, Mali and Burkina Faso, where the military also took power by force in 2020 and 2022, said they were sending a joint official delegation in a show of solidarity with Niger on Monday.

Niger coup leaders vow to meet force with force

fb/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Protesters in the capital of Niger, Niamey

Niger coup: Where to now for European diplomacy?

Niger coup: Where to now for European diplomacy?

Germany has developed a stable partnership with Niger over the past few years. The recent coup threatens to upset existing relationships with EU nations and further destabilize a volatile region.
ConflictsAugust 6, 2023
General Abdourahamane Tchiani declares himself as new leader of Niger after taking seizing power in a coup

EU rejects Niger coup authorities, cuts aid

EU rejects Niger coup authorities, cuts aid

The European Union said it was suspending all aid to Niger with immediate effect after General Abdourahamane Tchiani declared himself the leader of the country in a coup. The bloc will also stop all security cooperation.
PoliticsJuly 29, 2023
Attendees of an extraordinary ECOWAS meeting following the coup in Niger are seen talking to each other after their meeting ended.

What can ECOWAS do to counter Niger coup?

What can ECOWAS do to counter Niger coup?

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened Niger's junta with the use of force, as a last resort, if deposed President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated. The coup in Niger is not the first that ECOWAS has had to deal with in the region.
Law and JusticeAugust 3, 202302:20 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon deforestation falls as leaders meet for key summit

Climate2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Esther, a survivor of an attack by al-Qaida on the US Embassy in Nairobi in 1998, speaks to DW 25 years later.

US Embassy blasts: Kenyan victims plead for help 25 years on

US Embassy blasts: Kenyan victims plead for help 25 years on

Terrorism22 hours ago02:44 min
More from Africa

Asia

Security personnel stand guard in front of Pakistan's lower house, the National Assembly

Pakistan: Rights groups slam 'pro-military' legislation

Pakistan: Rights groups slam 'pro-military' legislation

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German soldiers and armored vehicles in Niger

Niger: A German foreign policy miscalculation?

Niger: A German foreign policy miscalculation?

Conflicts19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An aerial picture of the town of Le Sequestre

French energy shift: Small green projects take on big energy

French energy shift: Small green projects take on big energy

Business3 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

Megan Rapinoe stands on the pitch arms akimbo

World Cup: Megan Rapinoe exits without fanfare or regrets

World Cup: Megan Rapinoe exits without fanfare or regrets

Soccer23 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage