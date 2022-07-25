Niger beauty brand harnesses power of vegetables

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A woman in the West African country has built a successful 100% natural cosmetics range using the power of local fruits and vegetables.
Born 150 years ago, beauty business pioneer Helena Rubinstein made it to the top during her adventurous life, and became an inspiration to strong women everywhere.
Afro-Colombian women on the Pacific coast have faced violence, conflict and the ecological fallout of mining and illegal logging. Now they're working together to protect their rich environment.
Many women in Bangladesh who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic are using Facebook to run their own businesses. But it is not an easy task in a conservative society.
Many Afghans who fled to Pakistan to escape life under a Taliban regime say fear of the group's fighters marrying women and girls from their families was a major reason behind their decision to leave their homeland.
