  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nobel Prize
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
ConflictsNiger

Niger: 29 soldiers killed in deadliest attack since coup

October 3, 2023

A group of soldiers from Niger were returning after operations against militants when they came under attack by more than 100 armed insurgents, in one of the deadliest raids in Niger since soldiers staged a coup in July.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X4IK
Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum
Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in capital Niamey, August 6Image: Sam Mednick/AP Photo/picture alliance

At least 29 Nigerien soldiers were killed in an attack by armed insurgents near the country's border with Mali, the Niger Defense Ministry said in a statement late Monday.

"The provisional toll of the attack is as follows, 29 soldiers fell in battle and two were wounded," the statement read.

Several dozen assailants were also killed, the statement said, but there was no further information on who was responsible for the attack.

Soldiers were returning from operations against militants when they were targeted by more than 100 assailants in vehicles using explosive devices, the defense ministry said.

The attack is one of the deadliest in the country since soldiers toppled the democratically elected leader of the country, Mohamed Bazoum, in a coup in July.

Three days of national mourning have been declared, the statement said.

French military in Niger: 'We don't need them'

Niger's relations with Western partners 

Relations between the West African nation and Western partners changed dramatically following the coup.

Niger, a French colony until 1960, was seen as the West's last reliable partner in battling jihadists in Africa's Sahel region.

Niger's security situation appeared to have been not as bad as that of neighboring Burkina Faso or Mali, which have also been battling an Islamist insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the so-called "Islamic State" group.

Last year, Niger was the only one of the three to see a decline in violence, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

The French ambassador to Niger left the country last month after daily calls for the diplomat to exit since the coup. Germany and the EU have suspended aid to Niger.

rm/kb (Reuters, AFP) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Celebrations at the Reichstag in Berlin

Russian textbook claims German unification was 'annexation'

PoliticsOctober 3, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of South Africa's largest opposition party 'Democratic Alliance' hold protest against the ruling party 'African National Congress' due to the power cuts

South Africa: Can Ramaphosa secure a 2024 victory?

South Africa: Can Ramaphosa secure a 2024 victory?

PoliticsOctober 2, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

a woman works on designing a game

Could Pakistan become a game development hub?

Could Pakistan become a game development hub?

BusinessOctober 3, 202301:42 min
More from Asia

Germany

Tarek Al-Wazir (l), Nancy Faeser (SPD), Boris Rhein (r) in Hesse's State Theater building

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

external

France fights outbreak of bedbug scourge

France fights outbreak of bedbug scourge

OffbeatOctober 3, 202301:50 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

TechnologyOctober 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Ex-Präsident Donald Trump Betrug Anklage

Former US President Trump faces civil fraud case

Former US President Trump faces civil fraud case

PoliticsOctober 3, 202301:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Vereinbarung Peacekeeping Mission Kenia Haiti

UN Security Council approves Kenyan mission in Haiti

UN Security Council approves Kenyan mission in Haiti

ConflictsOctober 3, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage