Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist was charged with common assault following an incident in 2021. The 27-year-old Australian tennis star appeared outside court in Canberra with his current girlfriend.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty on Friday to assaulting his former girlfriend.

But he escaped a conviction when the magistrate dismissed the charge.

The 27-year-old tennis player shoved his then-girlfriend with open hands after a heated argument outside her apartment in Canberra in 2021, according to an agreed statement of facts presented in court.

In the courtroom, the prosecutor alleged that Kyrgios pushed his then-girlfriend to the ground during the incident.

Kyrgios faced court alongside his current girlfriend. He did not speak to reporters while entering the court building in Canberra.

More to follow...

