Nicaraguan poet and priest Ernesto Cardenal dies

Ernesto Cardinal, the poet and cleric who became a symbol of revolutionary verse in Nicaragua and around Latin America has died. Suspended from the priesthood by Saint John Paul II, he was reinstated by Pope Francis.
The renowned poet Ernesto Cardenal died on Sunday at the age of 95 in Managua due to heart and kidney problems, a close relative said.
A strong critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, he was suspended by the Catholic Church for more than three
decades because of his political activism.
jcg/rc (AP, Reuters)