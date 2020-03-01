Nicaraguan poet and priest Ernesto Cardenal dies

The renowned poet Ernesto Cardenal died on Sunday at the age of 95 in Managua due to heart and kidney problems, a close relative said.
A strong critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, he was suspended by the Catholic Church for more than three
decades because of his political activism.
''Our beloved poet has begun the process of integrating with the universe, with the greatest intimacy with God,'' said his personal assistant, Luz Marina Acosta.
Born to a wealthy family, Cardenal became a priest. He was influenced by the leftist Liberation Theology movement that swept through Latin America during the 1960s, which centered on working to help the poor and the oppressed.
Cardenal went on to found a community of peasants, poets and painters in 1966 that embodied the artistic opposition to the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza,
The then-priest actively supported the Sandinista revolution that overthrew Somoza in 1979. But his involvement in politics got him in trouble with the Vatican, as the Sandinistas tapped him for minister of culture.
In 1983, Pope John Paul II publicly confronted Cardenal at Managua's international airport at the beginning of an official visit, where he scolded him for involving himself in politics.
The pope eventually suspended him from the priesthood along with his brother Fernando, who was then serving as minister of education.
Though Cardenal distanced himself from politics, he emerged in his final years as a critical voice against his former Sandinista ally Daniel Ortega, once he returned to the presidency in 2007.
The former priest labeled Ortega’s rule as the beginning of “a family dictatorship'' and backed the anti-government protests that broke out in 2018.
jcg/rc (AP, Reuters)
-
Nicaragua crisis explained
Daniel Ortega: A Cold War relic
Embattled President Daniel Ortega has been a fixed presence in Nicaraguan politics for decades. Following the fall of longtime dictator Anastasio Somoza, Ortega became president in 1985, heading the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front. With deep ties to Fidel Castro, he faced US opposition. The Reagan Administration supported a right-wing guerrilla movement aimed at bringing him down.
-
Nicaragua crisis explained
Opposition figure and return to power
After losing re-election in 1990, Ortega became a major opposition figure. Ortega finally won the presidency in 2006, riding the wave of leftist presidents in Latin America. He became a close friend and ally of Hugo Chavez. He has since changed tack, allying himself with the country's traditionally right-wing business community and clergy.
-
Nicaragua crisis explained
Nicaraguan government consolidates power
Coupled with changes in electoral law, Ortega has prolonged and cemented his rule. In 2016, he barred international observers and nominated his wife as vice-president. The pair won the election, which was condemned by the opposition and criticized internationally by the US, OAS and the EU.
-
Nicaragua crisis explained
Pension reform attempt
In April 2018, Ortega announced a move to reform Nicaragua's pension system, saying that fiscal changes were needed. The reform sought to impose a 5 percent tax on retiree and disability pensions while increasing social security contributions by up to 22.5 percent. The move unleashed large-scale protests nationwide, which have been the biggest challenge Ortega has faced during his modern tenure.
-
Nicaragua crisis explained
State repression and clergy mediation
The pension plan was abandoned but protests continued, demanding Ortega's ouster. UN Human Rights experts denounced the state's harsh repression. As the death toll rose, Nicaragua's Catholic Church has demanded that Ortega allow international organizations entry to Nicaragua to help investigate the deaths and tried to set up talks between the opposition and the government.
-
Nicaragua crisis explained
Government and opposition sit down
The opposition, comprised of students and a wide range of civil society groups, sat down with the government for a round of talks on May 16. The Clergy said the talks would be focused on "justice, democratization, and peace." The opposition's main demand: new presidential elections in 2019. The government rejected the demands and talks broke down.
-
Nicaragua crisis explained
Catholic Church under fire
Bishops and priests in the strongly Catholic country have played a key role in the crisis. In addition to mediating the peace talks that stalled in June, the bishops have also seconded the call for new elections. Ortega has described the bishops as "coup-plotters" against him, and Catholic leaders have faced threats, harassment and attacks. Protesters have marched in support of the priests.
-
Nicaragua crisis explained
Students as prime targets
University students have been the vanguard of the anti-Ortega movement. Many violent crackdowns have taken place on university campuses, often involving heavy gunfire. While the students say that paramilitaries loyal to Ortega are behind the shootings, the president denies that the armed individuals are under government control. He has also described the protesters as "terrorists" and "criminals."
-
Nicaragua crisis explained
Stalemate and instability
The death toll in four months of violence has risen to over 300 according to human rights activists, though the Ortega government says it's around 200. Protesters continue to take to the streets, describing torture, blacklists and job dismissals as repercussions for their demonstrations. In addition, the UN says over 20,000 people have sought asylum in Costa Rica in a crisis with no end in sight.
Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez